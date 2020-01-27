Taylor Swift’s ‘Heart Is in Pieces’ Over Kobe Bryant’s Fatal Helicopter Crash

NBA star Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Sunday (Jan. 26) in Los Angeles, Calif. As people of all ages and from all walks of life shared their condolences online for the family, Taylor Swift sent out a deeply personal tweet about a show business friend.

"My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy," wrote Swift after news broke about Bryant's passing. "I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight."

Bryant and Swift's kinship dates back to August of 2015, when he surprised her onstage during her record 16th sellout show at the Staples Center, home of Bryant's team, the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant pledged his Swiftie allegiance before revealing a banner for Swift that hangs in the rafters alongside the Lakers' 16 NBA titles as well as banners for the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League's two Stanley Cups.

Per Taste of Country, Bryant talked about being a Swift fan as recently as September, when he was a guest on the Jordan Harbinger Show.

Bryant and his daughter were among nine victims of Sunday's helicopter crash. Bryant spent his entire NBA career playing for the LA Lakers at Staples Center, where the 2020 Grammy Awards were taking place the afternoon of the crash. Recording Academy Interim CEO Harvey Mason Jr. called for a moment of silence at the beginning of the ceremony in Bryant's memory.