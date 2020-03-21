Taylor Swift + Kanye West’s ‘Famous’ Phone Call: Leaked Video Tells the Full Story

Footage of what appears to be the full, unedited version of the now-infamous phone call between Taylor Swift and Kanye West leaked online late Friday night (March 20). The video shows West discussing his single "Famous" with Swift but, notably, does not show West specifically telling Swift about the controversial lyric, in which he raps of Swift, "I made that b---h famous."

When West's "Famous" dropped in 2016, Swift went on the defensive, claiming she never gave her approval. Firing back, West's wife, Kim Kardashian-West, posted a clip of the phone call on Snapchat, in which Swift appeared to approve of the lyric "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that b---h famous."

At the time, Kardashian-West said the clip proved Swift was "a snake." In reply, Swift posted a now-deleted statement on Instagram: "Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me ‘that b---h’ in his song?" she asked in part.

"Taylor has never denied that conversation took place ... Kanye West never told Taylor he was going to use the term ‘that b—‘ in referring [to] her," a representative for Swift told GQ in 2016, for a story about Kardashian-West (quote via People). "A song cannot be approved if it was never heard. Kanye West never played the song for Taylor Swift. Taylor heard it for the first time when everyone else did and was humiliated."

The leaked video of Swift and West's full phone call seems to back up Swift's side of the story. In it, West recites the lyric "I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex," but the video doesn't show him telling her he was going to refer to her as a "b---h."

The video also shows West asking Swift to promote his single across her social media platforms. He says he's calling her "because you got an army, you own a country of motherf--king 2 billion people, basically."

Swift doesn't seem thrilled about the idea: “I need to think about it,” she tells West. “When you hear something for the first time, you need to think about it, because it is absolutely crazy."

Swift largely dropped out of the public eye for months after Kardashian-West posted her version of the phone call, but Swift has maintained that West never told her about referring to her as "that b---h" or claiming that he "made her famous." Swift them co-opted the "snake" narrative on her Reputation album and for her corresponding stadium tour, which also became a concert special on Netflix.

The feud between Swift and West dates back to the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, at which Swift won Best Female Video for her pop-country hit "You Belong With Me." When Swift got up to receive her trophy, West rushed the stage, grabbed the microphone and proclaimed, "Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time. Of all time!” (Beyonce had been nominated for "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).")