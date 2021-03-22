Texas-based country singer Taylor Dee has died following injuries sustained in a rollover car wreck. She was 33 years old.

According to KTVT, the crash happened 10:30PM on March 14 along State Highway 183 near Euless, Texas. Dee was reportedly driving an SUV and missed her exit, slamming into a barrier. The country singer, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

Texas Country Music Association president Linda Wilson confirmed the tragic news, remembering Dee as a rising star and an integral part of the Texas country music community.

"Taylor Dee was the real deal," Wilson says. "A true talent with a heart and passion not only for her music but for people. In every performance, her talent was evident, but more importantly she allowed her fans to know her heart. She will be missed tremendously."

People reports that Dee released her first single, "Buzz," in 2019. Most recently, in January, she shared her newest single and its official music video, "Top Shelf Liquor," to her YouTube channel.

Following her death, a GoFundMe page has been created to honor the singer's memory. "She could make you laugh about the craziest things," the creator of the page, Brittnee Fulton, writes of Dee. "Her spirit was so free and she had a voice that the angels could hear ... She left this world sooner than any of us were ready for. Please help our family be able to lay her to rest."

Another person involved in the crash that killed Dee sustained only minor injuries, including a broken toe. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office is performing a toxicology screen to determine if alcohol played a role in the crash, and according to People, the case is currently pending.

Dee is survived by two children, a son named Vayden and a daughter named River.

