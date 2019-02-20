Taylor Alexander, ‘Good Old Fashioned Pain’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Singer-songwriter Taylor Alexander has a good old-fashioned country song to share with readers of The Boot. Press play below to hear "Good Old Fashioned Pain," the title track of Alexander's forthcoming new album.

"Good Old Fashioned Pain" would fit right in on a playlist of some of today's biggest Americana acts: Jason Isbell, Margo Price, American Aquarium. No one escapes life without hardship, of course, but Taylor keeps the track hopeful; an organ and a gospel choir reflect that feeling of redemption.

“We’re all just trying to get by," Taylor tells The Boot. "And it’s surviving the hard stuff — struggle, heartbreak, loss — that shapes us into the people we are.”

Good Old Fashioned Pain is the debut album from Alexander, which is due out on April 12. Brendan St. Gelais produced the project, and Mark Petaccia -- who's worked with, among others, Isbell -- mixed it. Featured on the record's 10 tracks are Whit Wright and Randy Harper.

Alexander grew up surrounded by music: His father is a classically trained opera singer and church music leader, and he gave his song his first guitar. Alexander learned to play when he was 7 years old and was writing original music when he was 11; at 14, he founded his first band, influenced by punk music, and at 17, he changed gears, starting the alt-country band Young America.

Alexander moved to Nashville in 2014 and released an EP in 2016. Fans can learn more about his music, both past and upcoming, at IAmTaylorAlexander.com.

Listen to Taylor Alexander's "Good Old Fashioned Pain":

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