Story Behind the Song: Justin Moore, ‘With a Woman You Love’

Justin Moore’s “With a Woman You Love” arrived at a dynamic time for the chart-topping artist: Released on Oct. 10, it's the first musical offering since his April album, Straight Outta the Country, which dropped a few months before he notched his 10th No. 1 single with “We Didn’t Have Much.” Now back on the road after a year of cancelled and rescheduled shows, Moore is gearing up for the release of another LP, due out in 2022.

Despite the hectic times in which Moore released “With a Woman You Love,” the blazing anthem tells the story of a man calming down and learning to lead a domestic life with the woman he loves. Co-written by Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill and Jeremy Stover, it is the first sampling of Moore’s forthcoming album, giving a sonic taste of what’s to come.

Below, Moore shares the story behind "With a Woman You Love," in his own words.

I was probably driving around in my truck or something and the idea just hit me … We wrote it down in Florida, where I’ve written a lot of my recent stuff.

You know, we’re a group of married guys, and we’re talking about the fact that all that stuff you say, like, “Hell, I’d never go to the mall and hold her purse” — all these things you think you’d never do, well, you will with a woman you love.

And, you know, it’s not anything earth-shattering. The idea has been written before, but I think it was well done, and, to be quite honest, I’m really happy with the track. It just reminds me of something I heard on the radio in the early-to-mid-'90s.

