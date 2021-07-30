Steven Lee Olsen Lays Out His ‘Relationship Goals’ in New Song [Exclusive Premiere]

Courtesy of UMG

Steven Lee Olsen's new song is "Relationship Goals" — literally, that's what it's called. Lyrically, it lays out the singer and songwriter's hopes in love.

"Happy ending / Sunday sendin' flowers to your mama / Love you so good it shows / You're beamin' head to toe / People askin' when I'm askin' / They can tell I'm gonna ...," Olsen sings in the chorus. The upbeat melody — heavy on the guitar and with traces of steel in its "na-na-na-na-na-na" bridge — matches his totally-smitten feelings.

In the verses, meanwhile, Olsen name-checks exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston (back when they were married, of course) and humorously professes, "The way Leo froze in Titanic / I finally understand it / 'Cause I would do that for you." Clearly, he's all in — right after that, he's dreaming about being old and gray-haired together, with "two faded matching tattoos."

"Relationship Goals" the title track of and one of five new songs on Olsen's just-released EP. The project, which arrived on Friday (July 30), is the artist's first under a new joint venture between Universal Music Canada the management company The Core Entertainment.

A Toronto, Ontario, Canada-area native, Olsen moved to Nashville in 2004 with dreams of being a songwriter. Fans may recognize his name as a writer behind Kip Moore's "More Girls Like You" or Keith Urban's "Blue Ain't Your Color" — both No. 1 singles — but he's also written for Rascal Flatts, the Judds and more. In Canada, he earned a No. 1 single as a songwriter with the Dallas Smith cut "Drop."

As an artist himself, Olsen has charted several singles in Canada, and his song "Raised By a Good Time" has been certified gold. In 2015, he earned a Rising Star nomination at the Canadian Country Music Association Awards.

Fans can find Olsen's Relationship Goals EP on streaming platforms now.

