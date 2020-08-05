"There’s a time for love and a time for living / You take a chance and face the wind," country singer Steve Wariner sang to open the majority of episodes of the Tony Danza show Who's the Boss? "An open road and a road that’s hidden / A brand-new life around the bend."

While Wariner's version of the Who's the Boss? theme song wasn't the first version, it was used for more than half of the episodes of the hit TV show, which premiered in 1984. From time to time, he would even play it at live shows as a gag, and it's clear that not only his voice was used from 1986 to 1990.

Wariner's skillful guitar playing helped make the song popular as well. That was back in a day of great sitcom theme songs, when a full 60 seconds would be dedicated to set the stage for every episode, and real men wore stonewashed blue jeans.

Listen to Steve Wariner Sing the Who's the Boss? Theme

Eight seasons of Who's the Boss? aired on ABC from 1984 to 1992, but the show's stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano confirm that a revival is in the works in 2020. Credit Deadline with the scoop, but both actors validated the rumor on social media, with Danza sharing some vintage imagery from the show:

This new series does not have a network home and is being billed as a sequel to the original. Milano's Samantha Micelli is now a single mother living in the same home the series was set in originally. Danza played her father, and the pair lived with Judith Light's Angela, with the leading male playing her housekeeper.

Light and Danny Pintauro (Angela's son Jonathan) were not announced as part of this new series. They're said to be supportive of the show, however, and their characters may be involved at some point. Series favorite Katherine Helmond (Angela's mother Mona) died in 2019. At its peak, Who's the Boss? pulled 33 million viewers weekly.

Wariner went on to become a '90s country hitmakers with a string of hits including "Holes in the Floor of Heaven" and "Two Teardrops."