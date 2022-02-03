10 Songs You Didn’t Know Morgane Stapleton Wrote
Although Morgane Stapleton has earned widespread admiration and acclaim for her incredible backing vocals on most of her husband's biggest hits, she's much more than just Chris Stapleton's talented other half.
Along with her powerhouse voice, Morgane has proven herself to be one of country music's most talented and sought-after songwriters. She's penned tracks that have been recorded by some of the genre's biggest names, with her first major cut coming all the way back in 2005.
Morgane Stapleton knows how to channel heart and depth into anything she does, and you can see it in her impressive list of accomplishments and projects. Whether it be recording a duet with the late John Prine or painting a picture through lyrics with Natalie Hemby or Liz Rose, Stapleton brings her own unique perspective and storytelling style to every type of art she creates.
For years, fans and critics alike have been sharing their hopes for a solo project from the 39-year-old talent. While we all patiently cross our fingers, wishing for a full Morgane Stapleton record one day, let's take a look back at some of her most well-known songwriting cuts to date.
Read on to learn about 5 songs that were penned by Morgane Stapleton and recorded by other country artists.
"Don't Forget to Remember Me"Recorded by Carrie Underwood (2005)
Penned by Morgane Stapleton, Kelley Lovelace and Ashley Gorley, "Don't Forget to Remember Me" made it all the way to No. 2 on the Billboard charts for Carrie Underwood in 2006.
"We Tried"Recorded by Trisha Yearwood (2007)
The first of many co-writers from Chris Stapleton, Morgane and Liz Rose on this list, "We Tried" is an aching, poetic track from Trisha Yearwood's 2007 record Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love.
"Liars Lie"Recorded by Lee Ann Womack (2010)
In 2010, Lee Ann Womack's "Liars Lie" was featured on the soundtrack for Country Strong, a film starring Tim McGraw, Gwyneth Paltrow, Garrett Hedlund and Leighton Meester, that followed the dramatic journey of a fictional country star. Penned by Stapleton, Liz Rose and Sally Barris, "Liars Lie" is a classic country cheatin' song through and through.
"Talk Is Cheap"Recorded by Alan Jackson (2012) & Don Williams (2014)
Guy Clark teamed up with Morgane and Chris Stapleton to write "Talk Is Cheap," a song first recorded by Alan Jackson for his 2012 record Thirty Miles West. Don Williams also recorded his own version of the track for his 2014 studio album Reflections, his final record before his death in 2017.
"Hell Bent on a Heartache"Recorded by Guy Clark (2013)
The third track on what would become Guy Clark's fourteenth and final studio album My Favorite Picture of You, "Hell Bent on a Heartache" tells of the risks you take when gambling on love. The moving tune was also penned by Clark, Morgane and Chris Stapleton.
"King for a Day"Recorded by Anderson East (2018)
Featured on his acclaimed 2018 record Encore, produced by Dave Cobb, "King for a Day" was co-written by Anderson East with Chris and Morgane Stapleton. The soulful, groovy tune is about savoring love when its good and giving grace when it all falls apart.
"Ain't Got Nothin' On My Pain"Recorded by Reba McEntire (2019)
"Ain't Got Nothin' On My Pain" is another incredible tune from Morgane, Chris and Liz Rose that caught the eye of a major country star. Reba McEntire cut the song, and though it didn't make it to the final track list of her 2019 record Stronger Than the Truth, it was released as a special track on a version available exclusively at Target stores.
"Casino"Recorded by Clare Bowen and Sam Palladio (2014)
Penned by Stapleton and Natalie Hemby, "Casino" is a cleverly-written tale of love and loss that was performed by characters Gunnar Scott and Scarlett O'Connor (played by actors Sam Palladio and Clare Bowen) on the first season of the television drama Nashville.
"You Ain't Right"Recorded by LeAnn Rimes (2013)
Another co-write from Morgane, Chris and Liz Rose, "You Ain't Right" finds LeAnn Rimes pushing back against an ungrateful, two-timing significant other. The song is the title track from Rimes' eleventh studio album, which was released in 2013.