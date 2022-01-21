5 Songs You Didn’t Know Eric Church Wrote
Since the release of his debut album Sinners Like Me in 2006, Eric Church has become one of the most well-known and respected artists in country music. Unafraid to push the boundaries, he's created his own trademark blend of country that's heavily influenced by rock and roll, metal and southern soul.
Church has a deeply dedicated fanbase who repeatedly sell out shows across the U.S. and beyond. From "Drink In My Hand" to "Hell of a View," Church has supplied some of the most infectious and innovative singles in the genre for nearly two decades. His past collaborations with Keith Urban ("Raise 'Em Up"), Rhiannon Giddens ("Kill a Word"), Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan ("The Only Way I Know") quickly became smash hits.
Even with a long list of accomplishments behind him, as well as a health scare that almost cost him his life in 2017, Church seems to have no intention of slowing down. In April 2021, Church surprised listeners with the triple-album release of Heart & Soul, a project he recorded while isolated in the mountains of North Carolina during the beginnings of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before Church even became a successful solo artist, he was penning tracks that would catch the eyes (and ears) of other major country stars. As one of Nashville's most celebrated songwriters, his original tracks are still coveted by artists both new and established who are searching for the perfect song to record.
Read on to learn about 5 songs that were penned by Eric Church and recorded by other country artists.
“Don’t Blame It On Whiskey”Recorded by Jon Pardi & Lauren Alaina (2019)
This popular collaboration from Jon Pardi and Lauren Alaina was birthed out of another star-studded pairing. Church joined forces with Miranda Lambert, along with Luke Laird and Michael Heeney, to write "Don't Blame It On Whiskey." Recorded for his 2019 record Heartache Medication, the track finds Pardi in an emotional standoff with Alaina as they face heartbreak head-on.
“Life Off My Years”Recorded by Lee Brice (2012)
An ode to living life to its fullest, "Life Off My Years" was written by Church, Michael Heeney and Jeff Hyde. Lee Brice snagged the tune for inclusion on his second studio album, 2012's Hard 2 Love.
"We Were"Recorded by Keith Urban (2020)
In 2019, Church teamed up once again with writing partners Ryan Tyndell and Jeff Hyde to pen the song "We Were." The track ended up in the hands of Keith Urban, who fell in love with the song and opted to record it. At the time, he had no idea that Church was one of the writers behind it. That discovery quickly led Urban to recruit Church for guest appearance on a new version of the track, which was released just a few months later.
"The World Needs a Drink"Recorded by Terri Clark (2005)
Another co-write from Church and Casey Beathard, "The World Needs a Drink" is a call for peace and relaxation that was recorded by Terri Clark in 2005, before Church found stardom of his own. Over the years, Church has periodically added the tune to his own set lists. A 2017 performance of "The World Needs a Drink" from a show in Birmingham, Ala. was recorded and included on Church's 61 Days in Church: Volume 1 live album.
“Jacksonville to Jackson Hole”Recorded by The Wild Feathers (2019)
Written by Church and Casey Beathard, “Jacksonville to Jackson Hole” is a feel-good, nostalgic track that takes a look back at the narrator's wilder days. The Wild Feathers member Ricky Young revealed that Church was one of the band's favorite songwriters, so the opportunity to cut one of his tracks in 2019 was a dream come true.