New faces from all-woman singer-songwriter collective Song Suffragettes expose inequality on commercial radio airwaves, festival lineups and elsewhere in the music industry with a new music video for their take on Taylor Swift's "The Man."

The 17 artists covering Swift -- and sticking it to an unsavory boss -- are, in order of appearance, Chloe Gilligan, Sarahbeth Taite, Reyna Roberts, Maddison Krebs, Tasji, Regan Stewart, Emily Brooke, Erin Grand, Caroline Marquard, Mia Morris, Michelle Pereira, Nora Collins, Gray Robinson, Raquel Cole, Stevie Woodward, Lexi Lauren and Carter Faith.

"The female empowerment themes of 'The Man' aligned perfectly with the Song Suffragettes mantra of #LetTheGirlsPlay," says Helena Capps, Song Suffragettes’ VP, in a press release. “With our past cover of Keith Urban’s ‘Female’ and our original song ‘Time’s Up’ , we took a more serious approach to female empowerment, but when we heard ‘The Man’, we decided it was time to do something fun. As usual, our Song Suffragettes alumnae didn’t hesitate to be a part of this project, which speaks again to the solidarity of our female singer-songwriters as they continue to strive to make their voices heard within the music community.”

Dan O’Callaghan plays the women's less-than-respectful boss in a video that, in the spirit of Dolly Parton film 9 to 5, shares a slapstick take on a very serious issue.

The collective’s best-known song and music video, “Time’s Up,” turns two on Jan. 18. Of the 23 women from the 2018 project, several have since upped their profile despite a lack of radio airplay, including Tenille Arts, Candi Carpenter and "Time's Up" co-writer Kalie Shorr.

Song Suffragettes host a weekly singer-songwriter night at The Listening Room Cafe in Nashville. Over its five year existence, 16 Song Suffragettes members have gone on to receive record deals and more than 40 have landed music publishing deals.