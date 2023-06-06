Shovels & Rope Plot 2023 ‘Bare Bones’ Acoustic Fall Tour

Celebrated husband-and-wife duo Shovels & Rope are hitting the road this fall for a special tour supporting their latest album, Manticore.

Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent will kick off their 2023 Bare Bones Tour with two dates in their hometown of Charleston, S.C., on Sept. 29 and 30. They'll stop at venues across the U.S. before wrapping up on Oct. 20 with a performance in Thomasville, Ga.

Attendees will hear cuts from Manticore and older favorites from throughout Shovels & Rope's career in a new way. Tickets for these intimate, acoustic performances will go on sale this Friday, June 9, beginning at 10AM ET.

A complete list of 2023 Bare Bones tour dates is listed below. You can find additional information on ticketing options on the band's official website.

Shovels & Rope's 2023 'Bare Bones' Tour Dates:

Sept. 29 – Charleston, S.C. @ The Riviera Theater

Sept. 30 – Charleston, S.C. @ The Riviera Theater

Oct. 1 – Winston-Salem, N.C. @ The Ramkat

Oct. 3 – Saxapahaw, N.C. @ Haw River Ballroom

Oct. 4 – Bristol, Va. @ Cameo Theater

Oct. 6 – Lexington, Ky. @ The Lyric

Oct. 7 ­– Three Oaks, Mich. @ The Acorn Theater

Oct. 8 – Columbus, Ohio @ The Athenaeum Theatre

Oct. 10 – Ann Arbor, Mich. @ The Ark

Oct. 11 – Stoughton, Wis. @ Stoughton Opera House

Oct. 13 – Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood Smokehouse & Saloon

Oct. 14 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Knuckleheads

Oct. 15 – Fayetteville, Ark. @ George’s Majestic Lounge

Oct. 17 – Oxford, Miss. @ Proud Larry’s

Oct. 18 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Barrelhouse Ballroom at Five Wits Brewing Company

Oct. 20 – Thomasville, Ga. @ Thomasville Center for The Arts