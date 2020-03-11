Shel Silverstein’s Former California Houseboat Is Up for Sale — Peek Inside!

Poet, author and songwriter Shel Silverstein's quirky and imaginative former houseboat is now up for sale in California. The floating residence, located at 8 Liberty Dock in Sausalito, is on the market for $783,000.

Silverstein called the eclectic houseboat home from 1967 until 1981. Per the real estate listing with Dianne Andrews of Engel & Volkers, the 1,200-square-foot, multi-level houseboat, nicknamed "Evil Eye," was originally built in 1965, over a World War II-era balloon barge. The houseboat features stained glass windows, hardwood floors, wood paneling and a glass atrium, along with a staircase that connects the upstairs to two bedrooms downstairs.

The houseboat's most recent owners, who purchased the residence in 2017, remodeled the home to include new windows and a sleek, modern kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances and white cabinetry. There's also an updated bathroom featuring a Japanese soaking tub and white subway tile.

"It’s a huge transformation," Andrews tells SFGate.com. "This was just a metal barge, and it has been modernized. It’s quite eclectic and hip right now."

Silverstein is well known for his whimsical children's poetry, showcased in books including Where the Sidewalk Ends and A Light in the Attic. However, within the music community and to diehard country music fans, Silverstein is respected for his work as a songwriter. His songs were recorded in the 1960s and '70s by Johnny Cash, Bobby Bare, Kris Kristofferson, Waylon Jennings, Emmylou Harris, Judy Collins and dozens more artists.

Silverstein died in 1999. SFGate.com reports that, following the tunesmith's death, his friend Larry Moyer and Moyer's wife, Dianne Kadsen, lived on the houseboat for a number of years.