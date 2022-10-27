Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney shared a photo to social media this week with his son, Asher, and fans noticed that the singer is looking especially trim. After receiving compliments on his apparent weight loss from fans, Mooney revealed that he has lost close to 50 pounds.

In his Instagram Story, he divulged how he accomplished this feat. He says that changing his diet, restricting alcohol and adding more exercise helped him make a big change.

"Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me lookin healthy," Mooney says via Instagram.

"Really means a lot. Been a little over 5 months I believe and I'm down almost 50 lbs. For those asking: eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day," he explains, "And some weights. That's it!"

He continues, saying he has "completely changed" his lifestyle, and it has affected his mental state, as well.

"I've literally never felt better physically, mentally and spiritually," he writes. If you're looking for a sign ... Love y'all."

Dan + Shay have been pretty quiet on social media after wrapping up their time on Kenny Chesney's Here and Now Tour this summer. The duo did attend the ACM Honors ceremony in August, and they were on hand at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony earlier this month to honor their fellow artist, Cody Johnson.

In addition to working on his fitness, Mooney has undoubtedly been busy preparing for baby No. 3 with his wife, Hannah. The couple announced they were expecting their third child, a boy, in August, with a sweet video of Hannah telling the happy news to their two sons, Asher and Ames.