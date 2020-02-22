Shay Mooney + Wife Hannah Welcome Second Child

Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney now has a family of four. The country star and his wife Hannah welcomed their second child on Friday (Feb. 21).

People reports that Ames Alexander Mooney arrived weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces, and measuring 19.5 inches long. “Our family is ecstatic,” the Mooneys say. “Ames is absolutely perfect!”

Baby Ames joins the couple’s first child, 3-year-old Asher James. Twenty-eight-year-old Mooney and his wife first became parents with his Jan. 24, 2017, birth. Mooney married the mother of both of his children, the former Hannah Billingsley, on Oct. 20. 2017.

The Mooney family revealed the sex of their second child in August, with a pair of Instagram posts featuring photos of Asher.

"We have cried and laughed all morning (I thought for sure it was a girl)!" Hannah wrote at the time. "We are over the moon and can’t wait to see this precious guy be the sweetest big brother ..."

Mooney will have a few weeks of family time before he has to head back out on the road with his Dan + Shay bandmate Dan Smyers. The duo will begin their first arena tour in early March. They are also working on new music for a forthcoming album.