How Did Shania Twain Prove CMA Awards Voters Wrong?

Even if you can sing every song on Shania Twain's iconic Come on Over album, you probably aren't aware of the gigantic snubbing the project got from the country music establishment.

If we're being honest, the dis goes beyond Nashville. Fast forward to 2:20 of the video below if you can't wait to hear what went wrong for an album that's among the best-selling albums ever, and the best-selling album by a female solo artist, country or otherwise. It's one of five trivia questions sure to stump even the most ardent Twain supporter.

Much has been written about Twain's love life and new music in recent years, but this video focuses on her raising, with a nod to the pop song she wrote for another '90s icon. In fact, the song nearly broke up a pop power couple, but you'll need to watch to the end to find out who and why:

In 1997, Twain released Come on Over, and as you'd expect, the album was nominated for ACM and CMA Awards in the months to come. It even earned a Grammy nomination, but was shut out. Perhaps most amazing is that the album never reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 album chart, an astonishing fact as it's now sold a reported 40 million copies worldwide.

Twain remains active in 2021 with acting roles, collaborations and the promise of new music. She'll surely return to the stage as soon as it's safe to do so. At just 55 years old, there is still plenty of great music to be made.

