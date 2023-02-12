See Inside Alan Jackson’s Incredible $19 Million Hilltop Estate [Pictures]
Alan Jackson has unbelievably high-end tastes when it comes to real estate, as pictures of his former hilltop mansion outside of Nashville show.
The Country Music Hall of Famer's 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 22,012-square-foot mansion in the high-dollar Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn., is so lavish that it looks like something real-life royalty might live in. Architect Ron Farris designed the very traditional, very formal home, which also boasts 4 half-bathrooms.
The bedrooms are all fully appointed suites, and the formal dining and living rooms feature arched doorways, oversized windows and elaborate woodwork that give the spectacular residence a grand feel. The monumental stone house also includes a bar, a media room and multiple indoor and outdoor fireplaces.
The manicured exterior of the mansion boasts a pool and pool house, a loggia, carefully groomed and terraced lawns, an outdoor kitchen, a firepit and climate-controlled garages that hold 15 cars. The jaw-dropping mansion sits on a hilltop on 4.29 acres that offer sweeping views of the Tennessee countryside, surrounded by 120 acres of green space. The gated property sits inside a private, guard-gated community.
Jackson listed the property for $23 million in October of 2020. It sold in March of 2021 for $19 million.
The Jacksons previously resided in a massive 18,622-square-foot antebellum mansion called Sweetbriar in Franklin, which Jackson modeled after Tara in Gone With the Wind when he had it custom-built. They sold that residence for $28 million in 2010.