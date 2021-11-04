Sarah Shook & The Disarmers Preview New Album With ‘Talkin’ to Myself’ [LISTEN]

North Carolina-based quintet Sarah Shook & The Disarmers are sharing a new single "Talkin' to Myself" from their upcoming third studio album.

Three years after the release of their critically acclaimed breakthrough record Years, the alt-country standouts will share a new LP titled Nightroamer on Feb. 18 via Thirty Tigers. To coincide with the announcement, the band dropped their lead single "Talkin' to Me," which finds Shook taking a deep dive into their complicated, if not sometimes chaotic relationship with themself.

Alongside guitarist Eric Peterson, upright bassist Aaron Oliva, drummer Jack Foster and pedal steel player Adam Kurtz, Shook molds a soundscape that expertly blends classic country with gritty rock and roll.

Although longtime fans can expect the edgy, unfiltered honesty that has long been part of the band's trademark sound, Nightroamer will also represent a moment of creative evolution.

“I think this record is different than ones we’ve done in the past. It feels every bit as expansive as I wanted it to feel,” Shook said in a statement. “I didn’t want there to be a shocking, jarring difference, but I definitely wanted it to feel like things are opening up. It’s a bigger feeling experience.”