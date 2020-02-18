Story Behind the Song: Ryan Griffin, ‘Woulda Left Me Too’

Ryan Griffin is a veteran Nashville songwriter with co-writing credits on hits including Kelsea Ballerini's "Dibs." Still, he says "Woulda Left Me Too," a heartbreak ballad off his 2017 five-song project Sake of the Summer, was one of the most challenging songs he's ever had to write.

Griffin's hard work paid off: "Woulda Left Me Too" is among his biggest fan favorites. Red on as Griffin explains the story behind the song, including the reason why he wrote it the old-fashioned way, using a pen and paper.

That's the song that, like, kind of gave us our start and put us on the map a little bit. That song was just a real-life situation that I was in, where I literally said -- I was in my bedroom one night, and I was like, "Well, I would have left me too" -- that kind of thing -- after a relationship.

So, sitting down and actually writing that ... We actually wrote it with a pen and paper, believe it or not, because my co-writer was like, "We're gonna write this thing raw." And there were definitely some watermarks on the paper -- we'll leave it at that.

Yeah, it was a very hard song to write -- very therapeutic, though.