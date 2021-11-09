Ryan Culwell Considers Leaving It All Behind in ‘Let’s Go Crazy’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Ryan Culwell longs for a fresh start in his powerful new single "Let's Go Crazy," premiering exclusively on The Boot.

The expertly-penned track finds the Texas native examining the world through the eyes of a protective parent and worried husband, ready to risk it all to give his loved ones a simpler and more content life.

"Oh baby let's go crazy, leave this town with all our babies / raise them like my mama raised me / Heard you in the kitchen praying, it ain't even gonna save us," Culwell proclaims.

"I’ve had this song in my back pocket for a few years now and it has had several different endings," Cullwell tells The Boot. "Eventually I was thinking about 'Row Row Row Your Boat' and how absurd that sentiment is, and I let that inform the ending for 'Let’s Go Crazy,' drifting out into a soft repetitive haze after all the angular verses." Listen to "Let's Go Crazy" below.