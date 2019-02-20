Russell Dickerson Excited to Be an ‘Asset’ on Thomas Rhett’s Very Hot Summer Tour

When Russell Dickerson hits the road with Thomas Rhett for the 2019 Very Hot Summer Tour, it won't be the first time he's joined the "Life Changes" singer on the road. Back in 2017, Dickerson linked up with Rhett for the Home Team Tour -- but this time around, there are some important differences in what the up-and-comer can bring to his superstar friend's headlining show.

"This is, like, his poster year: Madison Square Garden, all these crazy venues, all these iconic venues, and he trusts me," Dickerson explains. "He's putting his stock in that I'm gonna help sell some tickets and sell these venues out."

With two chart-topping singles under his belt, Dickerson goes on to say, he's in a better position to contribute to Rhett's success on the road.

"I couldn't bring that to the table the last time around with him. I didn't have a single on radio," he notes. "So the fact that we're a couple singles in now, and he can really bring me out as an asset, is an honor."

As excited as Dickerson is to join the tour as a more successful artist, he's equally thrilled to be hitting the road again with someone he admires not only musically, but also on a personal level.

"Oh man, he's like my more successful younger brother," the singer adds with a laugh. "He's one of my best friends. I'm just honored to be on this tour."