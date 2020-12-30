Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne Engaged to Singer-Songwriter Austin Moody

Wedding bells are in the air for a Runaway June bandmate for the second time in a month. Jennifer Wayne shared on Wednesday (Dec. 30) that she's engaged to country singer-songwriter Austin Moody.

Moody popped the question on Monday afternoon (Dec. 28) outside of Nashville's Ocean Way Recording Studios, according to People, who also shares a series of photos of the special moment.

Wayne's happy news comes just a couple of weeks after her fellow trio member Naomi Cooke also got engaged, to Boys Like Girls singer Martin Johnson. Johnson co-wrote "Christmas on the Radio," which is included on the track list of When I Think About Christmas, the trio's new holiday EP.

Per People, Moody's proposal to Wayne was carefully crafted with a little help from the third Runaway June bandmate, Natalie Stovall. Stovall asked Wayne to meet her at Ocean Way for a recording session, but when the singer arrived, she was greeted instead by Moody, who got down on one knee.

After she said yes, the happy couple popped open some champagne and Stovall emerged from her hiding spot to celebrate and FaceTime Cooke to share the good news.

Amid the festivities, Wayne shared a series of snapshots — including a closeup of the ring — to social media, celebrating not only her engagement but also her new fiancé's birthday.

"Happy birthday to the man I get to spend the rest of my life with!!!" the singer writes. "Can't wait to celebrate the day with you...."

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has been a busy year for Runaway June, who saw the departure of longtime bandmate Hannah Mulholland early in the year followed by the addition of Natalie Stovall. Still riding the success of their 2019 EP, Blue Roses, the trio re-recorded a version of their current single "We Were Rich" to reflect their new lineup, highlighting not only Stovall's vocal harmonies but also her skills on the fiddle.