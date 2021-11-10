Runaway June Are Pretty Sure Luke Bryan Is Afraid of Them Now

Luke Bryan may start sweating if he looks down and sees the women of Runaway June looking back at him while he hosts the CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 10). The country trio fear they may have gone too far in pranking him during a tour-ending stop in Mississippi last month.

OK, they're not really afraid of that.

Talking to Taste of Country, Runaway June jokingly brainstormed ways to prank Bryan again as he's hosting the show. It won't happen, partially because an unsanctioned stunt like that might get you banned from the CMAs for life, and partly because:

“Our theory is now Luke has hired security to keep us as far away from him as possible," Jennifer Wayne says. "We will never see Luke Bryan again for the rest of our lives."

If you missed it, Wayne, Naomi Cooke and Natalie Stovall faked a fight on stage with Bryan. At first, they snapped at each other for singing the wrong part. Then, someone gets shoved. Pretty soon a pillow appears — that's about when Bryan figured out the "catfight" was all for show.

"You a--holes," Bryan told the audience. "They just punked my a--."

Could revenge be coming? Both artists play Tortuga Music Festival on Saturday (Nov. 13), but the "Buy My Own Drinks" singers aren't nervous.

"Luke tucked his tail and ran. He is not gonna mess with us," singer Naomi Cooke boasts.

The 2021 CMA Awards will air on ABC at 8PM ET.

Remember: The best way to watch the CMAs is on ABC, with ToC on your phone!