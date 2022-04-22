Runaway June have been a tad quiet on the music front recently, but for a good reason: Jennifer Wayne just became a mom for the first time. On Friday (April 22), she announced the happy news of the arrival of her baby girl, Lily Maria.

"Welcome to the world Lily Maria Moody. 4-18-22. We love you so so much. 💕💕💕," she writes on Instagram, revealing baby's full name and birthday.

The post includes several photos of their new bundle of joy, from her first moments in the hospital to heading home and meeting Wayne's other baby, her dog, Blue. Although she had voiced concerns about splitting time with her fur baby and her baby girl, it looks like the two are going to be fast friends. In the last photo of the series, Blue is watching over Lily while she sleeps.

Lily Maria is the first child for Wayne and her husband Austin Moody. The two married on Jan. 9, 2021, just two weeks after announcing their engagement. People reports that it was an intimate ceremony with less than 20 guests in attendance. At the time, the couple had planned on having a larger celebration in the future.

Wayne is the granddaughter of film icon,John Wayne and one-third of the band Runaway June. The group has gone through many changes since their inception in 2015 when Wayne, Naomi Cooke and Hannah Mulholland formed the original trio. Mulholland left the band in 2020 and was replaced by Natalie Stovall. In 2022, Cooke made her departure, with Stevie Woodward filling her place.

Runaway June have released several singles including their latest release "We Were Rich" which arrived in 2020. Their most recent full album, Blue Roses, came out in 2019.