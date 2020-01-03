Runaway June Double Down on ‘Self-Love Songs’ With New Single, ‘Head Over Heels’

Runaway June struck a chord with fans with the bubbly, confident "Buy My Own Drinks," but they're not even close to being out of empowerment anthems. The trio's next single is "Head Over Heels," an upbeat ode to letting go of a dead-end relationship.

""Head Over Heels" is just a really fun one. It's another self-love song. I guess we just really love those," the band's Hannah Mulholland tells The Boot.

"We love ourselves!" jokes Naomi Cooke.

Why not? After all, "Buy My Own Drinks" was a huge success for Runaway June, becoming the trio's first-ever Top 10 hit at country radio. It wasn't just a personal record, either: "Buy My Own Drinks" made the group the first all-female trio to chart in the Top 20 in 14 years, a feat that Mulholland called "insane." Even more importantly, however, the song spread a message in which the three bandmates -- Cooke, Mulholland and Jennifer Wayne -- wholeheartedly believe.

"We always wanna put out things with a good message," Mulholland says. "Head Over Heels" began to emerge as the logical next single when the band saw the crowds' reactions to it during their opening run on Carrie Underwood's 2019 Cry Pretty Tour 360.

"We were kinda testing the songs from our new album. That was one that we just felt resonating with people from the very beginning," she explains. "It had a different energy. So we're excited to see where this one goes."

"Head Over Heels" is impacting country radio now. The song comes off of Runaway June's 2019 full-length studio debut, Blue Roses.