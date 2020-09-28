Runaway June Gear Up for ‘When I Think About Christmas’, Their Rootsy Holiday EP

Runaway June are putting a festive spin on their traditional, string-inflected sound in When I Think About Christmas, the trio's upcoming holiday EP. The five-track project features three traditional holiday classics and two original songs, including the title track, which was co-written by bandmate Jennifer Wayne.

When I Think About Christmas will be out on Oct. 16. It's the trio's first holiday collection, though it isn't the first time they've dabbled with seasonal releases. In 2018, they shared their take on holiday standard "Sleigh Ride," a song that also makes an appearance on the band's new project.

However, When I Think About Christmas also marks another important first for the group: It's Runaway June's first project since their newest bandmate Natalie Stovall joined them in May, replacing founding member Hannah Mulholland after she departed the band. In addition to harmony vocals, Stovall also contributes fiddle to the trio, and Runaway June took full advantage of that instrument, crafting a rootsy, bluegrass-inspired backdrop to their new record.

WATCH: The Best Country Christmas Songs Ever

"Our new Christmas EP, When I Think About Christmas, has all of these beautiful mountain Appalachian sounds," the bandmates agree. "So we put our own little spin on Christmas music, and we've got some fiddle, so why not?!"

Their Christmas EP comes on the heels of the release of Runaway June's latest single, "We Were Rich." They first included a version of that song on their Blue Roses album, which they put out when Mulholland was still in the band. Following the lineup change, they re-recorded a version of the song featuring Stovall on harmony and fiddle.

Christmas is coming early for fans who saw Runaway June on the 2019 Cry Pretty Tour: Both of the acts they toured with also have Christmas projects planned. Maddie & Tae are due to release their new EP, We Need Christmas, while headliner Carrie Underwood is putting out a full album, My Gift.

Runaway June's When I Think About Christmas EP Tracklist:

1. "Christmas on the Radio" (Runaway June Original – Sam Hollander, Martin Johnson)

2. "Sleigh Ride" (Leroy Anderson, Mitchell Parish)

3. "O Holy Night" (Traditional Holiday Song)

4. "When I Think About Christmas" (Runaway June Original – Jennifer Wayne, Josh Matheny, Tiffany Goss)

5. "Let It Snow" (Julie Styn, Sammy Cahn)