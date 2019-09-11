Rory Feek Announces New TV Show, ‘This Life I Live’

Since 2014, Rory Feek has blogged about music, life and faith. After the 2016 passing of his wife Joey, the other half of beloved country and gospel duo Joey + Rory, the blog has allowed Feek to share memories of her with fans all around the world. Now, the blog comes to the small screen as the TV series This Life I Live, the first fruits of Feek’s recently announced chief creative officer role with RFD-TV.

Per a press release, Feek will will develop and oversee all new production for the network and hopes to position RFD-TV to fill the void left when TNN (The Nashville Network) changed format and stopped promoting country music and rural entertainment. The news brings Feek back home to the network that ran The Joey + Rory Show from 2012 to 2014.

"Being a much larger part of RFD-TV is an incredible opportunity for me,” Feek says in a press release. “I'm someone who, with my wife, has seen first-hand how having an authentic show on RFD can change your life, your business and inspire others. This new role gives me the opportunity to help others experience the same thing.”

This Life I Live debuts the first week of January 2020.

"We are very proud of our prime time programming on RFD-TV, and we have been looking for a way the last several years to really bring that programming to the next level," said Patrick Gottsch, Founder and President of RFD-TV. "With Rory joining our team as the Chief Creative Officer, I am confident that both Rory and his team will be the answer that we have been looking for. His creativity and storytelling will really resonate well with our audiences."