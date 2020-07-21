A genre that blends together country, rock and R&B, rockabilly is one of the most uniquely American — and uniquely Southern — forms of music in existence. From its early champions, including rock 'n’ roll icons Bill Haley and Elvis Presley, to its most successful artists, rockabilly has made its presence known in the mainstream consciousness throughout the decades.

Looking to expand your knowledge of rockabilly and its influence on country music? Take a deep dive into the tunes of these 10 artists, from Wanda Jackson’s hard-driving, proto-feminist hits to contemporary rockabilly icons Reverend Horton Heat.