Robert Jon & the Wreck look back on their career in their newest music video, for their song "Do You Remember." Readers can press play above to watch the new clip from the Southern rockers, premiering exclusively with The Boot.

‘Do You Remember” is "a reflection of the old days, looking back on the good times that you had when you were young and dumb and full of dreams," Robert Jon & the Wreck explain. Appropriately, its accompanying music video features footage from a decade's worth of band life. Steve Maggiora, the group's keyboard player, assembled the clip, which will leave viewers nostalgic, even if they're only just learning about Robert Jon & the Wreck, for their own younger years.

"Do you remember? / Do you remember being free? / Young, wild and 17 / Do you remember being free?" goes the chorus of "Do You Remember." Each verse of the upbeat, reminiscent song starts out with the same question: "Do you remember?"

“When we first started out we had no idea what the hell we were doing. We were just looking for an adventure," says lead guitarist and vocalist Robert Jon Burrison. "We just wanted to write a song about remembering how easy it was to be kids and how much we miss that feeling."

"Do You Remember" comes from Robert Jon & the Wreck's newest album, Last Light on the Highway. Released earlier this year, the record is the band's 11th project; it follows, most recently, 2019's Take Me Higher. The band wrote the disc entirely on their own, and co-produced it with Jeff Frickman.

Robert Jon & the Wreck -- Burrison, drummer Andrew Espantman, Maggiora, guitarist Henry James and bassist Warren Murrel -- band debuted in 2011 with Fire Started. Fans can visit RobertJonAndTheWreck.com to learn more.