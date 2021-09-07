Hard work can be a good distraction, as Riddy Arman well knows. She's premiering her new song inspired by that very fact, "Barbed Wire," exclusively with The Boot; press play below to listen.

"Hard work can be a distraction from hard feelings. Fixing barbed wire is hard work," says Arman, who's worked as a farm and ranch hand in addition to making music. "Sometimes it's a mile you have to fence, sometimes it's a strand a steer broke you gotta fix. Doesn't make any of it less sharp."

Arman wrote "Barbed Wire" during her time working on a ranch, so it's perhaps no surprise that she skillfully takes listeners into the emotions of a lonely cowboy "seeking freedom from his mind under sunny desert skies." Gang harmonies in each chorus fit the song's traditional vibe, and add small flourishes to the simple melody.

"In the song "Barbed Wire," the cowboy understands who he is, but not how he relates to other people," Arman adds, "so it is easier to be alone.”

"Barbed Wire" is one of nine songs on Arman's new, self-titled album, due out on Friday (Sept. 10) via La Honda Records / Thirty Tigers. Bronson Tew produced the project, Arman's debut record.

Arman grew up in rural Ohio and learned to play the guitar as a child, but she didn't begin songwriting until she was in her early 20s, living in central Virginia and working on a friend's farm. During those early days, she'd often play with a friend and fellow artist, Kiki Cavazos, whom Arman considers a major inspiration for her own career.

In addition to Ohio and Virginia, Arman has lived in California, Arkansas and Louisiana, but it was in Portland, Ore., that she spent six days working with Tew at Mississippi Studios to craft Riddy Arman. "Recording these songs brought me back to the times that inspired them, but instead of reliving the pain, the studio magic empowered me to overcome it," she reflects.

Arman's tour calendar is full through the end of 2021. Visit RiddyArman.com for more on her upcoming shows and new album.