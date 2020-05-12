Reba McEntire has given her "What If" music video a modern update to show a world living in the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. McEntire takes clips from her original 1997 video, which shows her singing the song inside of a dark, atmospheric warehouse, and incorporates moving footage from the pandemic.

Shots of people wearing masks and doctors at work all contribute to the power of the song, which speaks to the world coming together with one voice. The new video also documents citizens being tested for the virus, and another person making a homemade face mask at a sewing machine. Grocery store workers are also highlighted, as the camera pans empty grocery store shelves while a woman re-stocks the produce section.

"What if everybody / Reached out with just one hand? / What if everybody / Sang out with just one voice? / Maybe we could change things," McEntire sings alongside a lively chorus as clips of police officers and first responders posing in front of their vehicles — along with graffiti art reading "Nashville Strong" — scroll across the screen. The song's positive message of hope and unity remains intact as the video ends, with clips of families gathering around the computer to connect with loved ones, musicians playing their instruments out of the windows of their apartments, everyone from doctors to patients flashing smiles at the camera.

"Even though we may not be able to physically reach out with just one hand right now, we can still be there for each other and take care of our neighbors, essential workers and medical professionals. Re-releasing this song and updated video with its message of care, hope and love felt like the right thing to do," McEntire expresses in a press release. "Maybe we still can change things.”

"What If" was written by Diane Warren and originally recorded by Brenda K. Starr. McEntire released her version in 1997, and it peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.