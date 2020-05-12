Reba McEntire Updates ‘What If’ Music Video to Reflect Pandemic Times [WATCH]
Reba McEntire has given her "What If" music video a modern update to show a world living in the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. McEntire takes clips from her original 1997 video, which shows her singing the song inside of a dark, atmospheric warehouse, and incorporates moving footage from the pandemic.
Shots of people wearing masks and doctors at work all contribute to the power of the song, which speaks to the world coming together with one voice. The new video also documents citizens being tested for the virus, and another person making a homemade face mask at a sewing machine. Grocery store workers are also highlighted, as the camera pans empty grocery store shelves while a woman re-stocks the produce section.
"Even though we may not be able to physically reach out with just one hand right now, we can still be there for each other and take care of our neighbors, essential workers and medical professionals. Re-releasing this song and updated video with its message of care, hope and love felt like the right thing to do," McEntire expresses in a press release. "Maybe we still can change things.”
"What If" was written by Diane Warren and originally recorded by Brenda K. Starr. McEntire released her version in 1997, and it peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
These Country Artists Have All Been Tested for the Coronavirus