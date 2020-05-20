The spread of the coronavirus has brought many lives to a screeching halt, but for Reba McEntire, the resulting quarantine during the pandemic has been nothing short of a blessing.

"It was a true blessing ... It really was," McEntire tells Today co-host Hoda Kotb of her time in isolation with her sister, Susie, and her brother-in-law, Mark.

"I got to stay there at Mama’s house and help … clean everything out," she reveals. "We had so many great times, going through drawers and boxes, and found pictures we’d never seen before, and we cried, we laughed, we toasted Mama. It was just an absolute, huge blessing to get to do that."

McEntire lost her mother, Jacqueline McEntire, on March 14, right as the United States began to shut down due to the coronavirus' (COVID-19) spread. The country superstar lost her father, Clark, in 2014, and much of her downtime has been spent thinking about the wonderful reunion her parents must be having in heaven.

"Friends who have parents, loved ones who've gone on, I picture them all up there together having a blast," McEntire says. "That helps."

It's McEntire's faith that is getting her through difficult times right now — a faith she says can help anyone who is having a tough time during the pandemic.

"They can always turn to God, have their faith really step up and take control and believe that there’s going to be a better day," McEntire says. "When you can, take this time to stop, smell the roses and just reconfirm why you’re here, and just take time for your family, your friends."

McEntire recently made the decision to push her upcoming arena tour, originally scheduled to launch in July, to Summer 2021.