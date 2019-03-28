Reba McEntire’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]

Country queen Reba McEntire has earned her status among the genre's icons. More than 40 years ago, in August of 1977, she released her eponymous debut record -- but she didn't find instant success.

McEntire kept churning out albums and developing her own sound, though. In 1982, "Can't Even Get the Blues" became her first No. 1 hit; her next single, "You're the First Time I've Thought About Leaving," followed suit. Two years later, McEntire's album My Kind of Country became her first gold-certified album.

Since then, McEntire's been a fixture in country music. The singer's longevity is admirable; she's notched solo No. 1 singles in four straight decades (1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s). Twenty-eight of McEntire's albums have been certified gold, platinum or multi-platinum by the RIAA, and her record sales total over 95 million.

The vibrant superstar is 68 years old, and she's still performing for eager fans. Since 2015, she and country duo Brooks & Dunn have shared a residency, Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas, at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace; it's become the longest-running residency in the venue's history.

