Reba McEntire Set to Star in Two New Lifetime Movies

Two Reba McEntire movies are coming to Lifetime, including a holiday film that could air as soon as this fall.

The other is not a Christmas movie and is in development for 2022, per Deadline and numerous other entertainment news outlets. The TV movies prove that McEntire has a continued focus on acting as the new decade rolls on. Roles in Young Sheldon and Barb & Star have re-introduced the Reba star to television and film audiences recently; she also is set to star in an updated version of Fried Green Tomatoes for NBC, although the timeline for that has not been shared.

The 65-year-old's first Lifetime movie is called Christmas in Tune and will tell the story of Belle, a marketing executive who fears for her job. With a charity concert on the horizon, she tries to reunite a singing duo that hasn't spoken to one another for years: her parents. As the drama unfolds, Belle learns a few things about her own life.

The star will have a love interest in the movie, but no additional actors have been announced. Expect an original holiday song from McEntire to come with the Lifetime movie.

No details about the second movie have been revealed. The network paired the announcement with another, revealing a Janet Jackson documentary:

"I am thrilled to partner with Lifetime for a return to television movies," McEntire says in a statement (per Fox News). "My fans and I enjoy their programming and loved watching the Reba show there for so many years."

Musically, McEntire has been quiet for the past year, aside from the re-issue of one of her catalog albums and a hosting gig at the 2020 CMA Awards. She is a part of Loretta Lynn's upcoming album and has hinted at projects on social media, but no plans have been revealed.

