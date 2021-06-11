Reba McEntire turned to social media on Friday morning (June 11) to disavow any involvement in an upcoming political fundraiser that she was reportedly supposed to attend, clarifying that she will not be on hand and that organizers were aware of that fact.

"Last night, an invitation to a political fundraiser with my name attached was sent out without my knowledge or permission," McEntire writes.

"I had and have no plans to attend this event and had told the event organizers as such," she continues, adding, "Throughout my career, I have stated that I do not get involved in politics and that remains true today."

McEntire did not clarify the nature of the fundraiser in question, but Politico reported on Thursday night (June 10) that she was slated to appear at a fundraiser for Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem over the weekend. That report was based on a tweet from Stephen Sanchez, an Emmy Award-winning journalist for CBS News who received the invitation and posted it on Twitter.

The event also advertises Red Steagall among the attendees, who will pay $500 per person or $1,000 per couple to attend a barbecue on Sunday (June 13) to raise money for Noem's Kristi for Governor organization. Members of the host committee are expected to give or raise $8,000 per couple, per the invitation:

Sanchez replied to his own tweet on Friday morning after McEntire's post, clarifying her position on the matter:

Gov. Noem had not commented on the matter via social media as of the time of publication.

McEntire commented about her decision not to take a public stance on politics in an appearance on The View in 2017.

"I take it this way: They have paid their hard-earned money to come in there and fill a seat, parking, getting something at the concession stand, going to eat before the concert, and I am there to entertain them," she explained. "To take their worries away from 'em, so when they walk out, they can kinda have a little lift in their step and just go, 'Ah, that was such a great break from all the problems that I have to deal with during daily life.' So I am not gonna give them my political views. It's not my place."

