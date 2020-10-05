Reba McEntire at the CMA Awards: Her Looks Through the Years

Reba McEntire is as big a part of country music as songs about drinking or seeking revenge on an unfaithful lover (and she's sung both). The country music icon has been part of the country community for decades, so, of course, she's attended her fair share of CMA Awards ceremonies.

Whether there as a nominee, performer, presenter or even the show's host, McEntire has stood out. During her years of high-profile appearances, the star has shown off a wide variety of looks, from pantsuits to breathtaking, floor-length gowns.

Flip through the photo gallery below to see McEntire's CMA Awards style evolution. Pay special attention to her choices in the 1980s, when she was named Female Vocalist of the Year from 1984 through 1987. The singer also took home Entertainer of the Year in 1986, further solidifying her place among country music royalty.

McEntire is hosting the CMA Awards this year for the fifth time (1990, 1991, 1992, 2019, previously), alongside first-time host Darius Rucker. It's a major shakeup for the event, which Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley co-hosted for more than a decade and Underwood, McEntire and Dolly Parton co-hosted in 2019.

The 2020 CMA Awards are scheduled to take place on Nov. 11 and will air live from Nashville on ABC beginning at 8PM ET. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the show be hosted at Nashville's Music City Center, not Bridgestone Arena as is customary, and there will be no live audience.

