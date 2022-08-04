Reba McEntire fans have never seen this side of the famous singer and actor. A short trailer for her new show Big Sky: Deadly Trails leaves one wondering what she's capable of.

Could McEntire's Big Sky character be capable of ... murder?!

"One thing's for certain," she says during the end of the 30-second teaser for the ABC show. "Once you set foot in this place, you may never want to go home again... and you might not."

As just words, that's not too threatening, but the Cheshire cat grin McEntire gives as she says "and you might not" is bone chilling. See for yourself:

Season 3 of Big Sky is officially named Big Sky: Deadly Trails. The title and the song heard at the end of this clip are both a dark pun. McEntire plays Sunny Brick, hence a version of the Carter Family's "Keep on the Sunny Side." Her character is described as "the mercurial matriarch of the Brick family ... a successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers." Hence the "Deadly Trails."

E! News adds that the mystery is centered on a hiker named Mark Woodman, seen falling from a cliff. Jensen Ackles returns as Sheriff Beau Arlen and Jamie-Lynn Sigler is back as Tonya, a waitress whose boyfriend went missing.

It all adds up to another dark story set in the Montana wilderness, something fans of Yellowstone are familiar with. What are the odds of McEntire's Sunny Brick and Yellowstone star Kevin Costner's John Dutton running into each other at the "train station"? Probably not good. After all, the first part of McEntire's voiceover reminds you there's plenty of room to hide bodies in this state.

"Welcome to Montana," she says. "A place where the horizon never ends ... But in the untamed wilderness, you never know what's going to be coming around the bend."

Cue that Cheshire grin again.

Big Sky: Deadly Trails premieres on ABC on Sept. 21. Replays will air on Hulu.