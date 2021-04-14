Reba McEntire won't be touring in 2021. The country music legend has pushed back her scheduled headlining tour once again, explaining that it's just not possible to play the 13 dates she'd committed to.

Instead, the Reba: Live in Concert Tour — a new tour — includes 12 of the 13 cities on her Summer 2021 Arena Tour. A planned show in St. Paul, Minn., has been fully canceled.

The new tour will begin in Evansville, Ind., on Jan. 13, 2022, and keep McEntire on the road through mid-March, with a focus on the Midwest.

"We cannot wait to get back out on the road and bring you our brand new show," McEntire writes. "If you’ve got your tickets, hang on to them — they’ll be good for the new dates."

McEntire's tour was originally scheduled to begin in March 2020 but, like all tours, was pushed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last May, McEntire moved the tour to start on July 8.

McEntire also had to cancel several Las Vegas shows with Brooks & Dunn that were scheduled for 2020. There's no word on if, or when, those will be rescheduled.

"We’ve waited as long as we possibly could to make a decision, but unfortunately we’re not going to be able to play our 2021 Reba: Live in Concert dates," McEntire says. "As much as I wish we could get back out on the road, it’s just not possible yet."

McEntire didn't explain further, but in addition to health and safety concerns, simple logistics could make returning to the road sooner a challenge. She's involved in several television projects, and many halted tours are targeting the fall and winter to commence, which would mean competing for open dates at arenas that house hockey or basketball games regularly, plus other events.

The Reba: Live in Concert Tour 2022 Dates:

Jan. 13 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

Jan. 14 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center

Jan. 15 — Duluth, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Center

Jan. 20 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

Jan. 21 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center

Jan. 22 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

Feb. 17 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 19 — Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center

Feb. 25 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

March 17 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

March 18 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

March 19 — Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

