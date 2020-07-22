Rascal Flatts bassist and singer Jay DeMarcus and his family are coming to Netflix in a new reality show. DeMarcus Family Rules is slated to launch in August, the country superstar reveals in a post to social media.

DeMarcus joined his wife, Allison, and their kids to post a video to his social media accounts on Wednesday (July 22) announcing the new project.

"Hey, everybody, it's Jay here, with my wife Allison and our two kids, Madeline and Dylan. And we have a bit of a big announcement to make," he says, with the rest of the family waving and laughing in the background.

"We're coming to Netflix!" they all exclaim together.

"We'll see you guys next month!" DeMarcus adds before the family once again shout in unison, "Stay tuned!"

"Well y’all … we’ve got some big news. We have a new show on @Netflix!" DeMarcus writes to accompany the video. "#DeMarcusFamilyRules premieres Wednesday, August 19 and is a behind the scenes, unfiltered look at our crazy life. @AllisonDeMarcus, Madeline, Dylan and I can’t wait to share it with you."

According to an email from DeMarcus' representative, DeMarcus Family Rules is "an unfiltered look into their home life in Nashville with their hilarious kids Madeline and Dylan as they balance everyday chaos, juggling music and family."

DeMarcus and Allison met on the set of Rascal Flatts' "These Days" video, in which she portrayed singer Gary LeVox's love interest. The couple married in 2004, and they welcomed their daughter, Madeline Leigh, in December of 2010. The couple welcomed their son, Dylan Jay, in July of 2012.

Rascal Flatts debuted in 2000 with their hit, "Prayin' for Daylight," and have since scored a string of No. 1 hits that include "These Days," "Mayberry," "Bless the Broken Road," "Fast Cars and Freedom," "What Hurts the Most," "My Wish" and more. The trio released their most recent single, "How They Remember You," in June.

Rascal Flatts were slated to hit the road for their Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour in 2020, but they've had to cancel those dates in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.