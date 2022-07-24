Rascal Flatts' 2015 hit, "I Like the Sound of That," gets retooled as a laidback reggae jam as part of the new compilation album, Country Goes Reggae.

Released on Friday (July 22), Country Goes Reggae revamps a collection of country classics and newer hits, with help from producers Christian and Frank Berman (aka the Berman Brothers) and partner Ron Oehl. Jamaican musical group Positive Vibrations provide new musical arrangements for the songs, casting familiar country hits in a new light.

"I Like the Sound of That" gets a relaxed new feel in this interpretation, which swaps out the high-energy, ebullient instrumentation of the original for a more laid-back, playful tone. Country fans will recognize lead singer Gary LeVox's signature stratospheric vocal acrobatics, of course, but set against the backdrop of easygoing reggae instruments, the song takes on a new sweet, carefree musical feel.

Country fans might be surprised to learn just how well a country song can blend with reggae instrumentation, but it's no surprise to the Berman Brothers, who came up the idea for Country Goes Reggae during a 2019 trip to Negril, Jamaica. As they sat at a bar listening to classic reggae songs, a car drove past them, blaring country music from the U.S. The pair realized the two genres fit perfectly together, and the idea for the compilation album was born.

Also on the track list of Country Goes Reggae are remixed songs by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen, Lainey Wilson, Chase Rice, Alabama, Toby Keith and more.

Rascal Flatts haven't released new music as a trio since their 2020 breakup, though they have individually been working on various projects. Gary LeVox released a Christian EP with a number of star guests. Bassist Jay DeMarcus put out a solo song that honored his late father, and has been hard at work at the helm of his Christian label, Red Street Records, and its country iteration, Red Street Country.

