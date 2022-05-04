Randy Bruce Traywick, known to fans as the one and only Randy Travis, was born on May 4, 1959, in Marshville, N.C., just east of Monroe. The second of six children, Travis was encouraged to explore his musical interests from a young age -- and though his parents didn't know at the time, their encouragement would lead their son to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Throughout his three-decade career, Travis has sold over 25 million records, earned six Grammy Awards and won the hearts of many fans with his beautiful baritone vocals. But he isn't just a country singer: Travis also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame -- acknowledgement of his acting skills -- and he was also a major sex symbol, gospel singer and songwriter.

The video above showcases the icon's most unforgettable moments, from Travis' recurring role on Touched By an Angel and performance in Rainmaker to his cherished hit "Three Wooden Crosses." Even after a devastating stroke that nearly killed him in 2013, Travis is still making memories and inspiring fans around the world.

LOOK: Randy Travis Through the Years