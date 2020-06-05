Randy Travis’ ‘Storms of Life': All the Songs, Ranked

Country music fans have been blessed over the past 30-plus years with some great debut albums by budding stars. Selections range from Garth Brooks and Toby Keith's opening statements to the more recent tides of change represented by Maren Morris and Luke Combs' mainstream arrivals. The standard by which those artists get judged were set in part by the June 6, 1986, release of Randy Travis' first major-label LP, Storms of Life.

Early hits "Diggin' Up Bones" and "On the Other Hand" need no introduction, and they anchor an album that's more than a chance to hear both hits on the same disc or digital playlist. From start to finish, Storms of Life is the ideal introduction to the face and voice of old-school cool.

Read on to find out how The Boot ranks one of the great debuts of its time -- an album that launched a Country Music Hall of Fame-worthy career.