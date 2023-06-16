Ranking All 16 of Randy Travis’ No. 1 Songs

If there was one country artist who maintained artistic integrity, stuck to his roots, and remained steadfast in his love for the old-school country sound and storytelling, it would be Randy Travis.

Travis arrived in Music City in 1982, just around the height of the Urban Cowboy era. Named after the John Travolta-featured film, the music leaned more pop-country with the likes of Mickey Gilley, Kenny Rogers and Anne Murray dominating the format. The tide started turning soon after Travis arrived, ushering in the neo-traditional era of country that catapulted the likes of George Strait, Alan Jackson and Travis to fame.

Travis’ deep-rooted passion for the organic, rootsy sounds of country music is no secret. Citing Hank Williams, George Jones, Ernest Tubb and Lefty Frizzell as cornerstone influences, the Marshville, N.C. native launched into the scene with his own brand of unabashedly country sound in 1985 with his Warner Music Nashville debut single, “On the Other Hand.” It wasn’t a hit at first, but the label re-released it after his second single “1982,” and it flew to the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts in 1986. Subsequently, the singer notched a total of 16 No. 1 songs on the same chart, including “Three Wooden Crosses,” “I Told You So,” “Diggin’ Up Bones,” and the iconic “Forever And Ever, Amen.” Travis also nabbed seven Grammy Awards, 11 Academy of Country Music statuettes, 10 American Music Awards, eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association and five Country Music Association honors, amongst others.

While Travis’ stroke robbed him of most of his speaking and singing abilities in 2013, his legacy continues to be told and kept alive today. In 2021, Warner Music Nashville and YouTube unveiled More Life, a documentary that chronicled Travis’ storied career with never-seen-before performance footage. The visual was released in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of Storms of Life, the hitmaker’s debut album.

“Great songs always do find a home. I have been very, very fortunate in these 25 years of making records to have some incredibly well-written songs find their home with me and that’s special. That’s really special,” Travis shared in his interview for the film, which was recorded before his stroke. “Because if you look at this music business, it starts with a song. You’re not going to succeed at all unless you have that kind of caliber song that touches people. I don’t care if it’s a novelty title song. It has to be something that resonates with people.”

To celebrate the music of one of country music’s prolific storytellers, The Boot revisits and ranks Travis’ 16 No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Find out where your favorites land on the list!