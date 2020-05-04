Despite being only 26 years old, country singer and songwriter RaeLynn has put in years of work, even predating her impressive showing on The Voice’s second season in 2012.

The fruits of her labors as a stylist and lyricist span from her 2012 debut single, “Boyfriend,” to recent songs that hopefully tease a follow-up to her 2017 album WildHorse. For a quick primer on her music, or for inspiration for your own power rankings, check out The Boot’s Top 5 RaeLynn Songs.