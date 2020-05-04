Top 5 RaeLynn Songs
Despite being only 26 years old, country singer and songwriter RaeLynn has put in years of work, even predating her impressive showing on The Voice’s second season in 2012.
The fruits of her labors as a stylist and lyricist span from her 2012 debut single, “Boyfriend,” to recent songs that hopefully tease a follow-up to her 2017 album WildHorse. For a quick primer on her music, or for inspiration for your own power rankings, check out The Boot’s Top 5 RaeLynn Songs.
- 5
"Lonely Call"From 'WildHorse' (2017)
At first listen, “Lonely Call” sounds like it’s about a once-promising suitor who’s completely blown any chance at a meaningful relationship. Turns out, however, the song revisits a period of uncertainty in RaeLynn’s relationship with her future husband, Josh Davis.
""Lonely Call" is a confessional,” she told Rolling Stone in 2017. “My WildHorse record is like my diary. It's so funny to listen back because I was so sad when we broke up, when I hear those lyrics I'm like, 'That's exactly how it felt, that's exactly how it was.’”
- 4
"Rowdy"Single (2019)
This 2019 single crosses the frenetic and fun hits of Gretchen Wilson and other unapologetic hellraisers with modern production for a surefire summertime party-starter. It’s part of mainstream country’s ongoing, and totally welcome, ode to past decades, with themes straight from Tim McGraw's “Down on the Farm” and references to The Dukes of Hazzard.
- 3
"Love Triangle"From 'WildHorse' (2017)
In the spirit of Tammy Wynette, RaeLynn candidly breaks down how the tension between a divorced couple negatively affects their children. The song's storytelling depth proves that the singer might be a tad underrated among Nashville’s best young songwriters.
"I was headed to a writing session and my mom and dad were arguing that day about really the stupidest thing,” RaeLynn tells People. “I got to the writing session and there were two of my dearest friends, Jimmy Robbins and Nicolle Galyon, and I started venting about being a kid of divorce. I was like, 'You know what, though? I don't want to be in a sad mood today. Let's just write something fun and sappy.' Then I threw out the title, "Love Triangle." I don't remember who said it, but they were like, 'Well if you think about it, you're kind of in a love triangle today.’"
- 2
"God Made Girls"From the 'Me' EP (2015)
Just like her peers Maddie & Tae, RaeLynn made a point to humanize the nameless, tight britches-wearing targets of bro-country catcalls with this gold-certified single. "There's just something so special about "God Made Girls," it comes from a girl's perspective, and there's nothing like that on radio right now," she told Taste of Country at the time of its release. Had someone else thought of this catchy, meaningful anthem about 10 years earlier, it’d be a Martina McBride classic.
- 1
"Queens Don't"Single (2018)
RaeLynn’s best song to date defines why she, recent tourmate Maren Morris and other women in country music garner cries of both “yee-haw” and “yas queen!” Beyond defining “queen” in a modern context, the song offers encouragement for those willing to be themselves in the face of challenges and criticism, making it relatable and empowering for everyone.
"I feel like I am a queen. I know now what I'll stand up for and what I won't, and I went in with that mindset with writing this song," RaeLynn tells Taste of Country. "I've had situations come up where I could've fought, where I could've hated on somebody, and I chose to never do that. Queens don't hate on people, queens don't fight with people. We fight for what we believe in."