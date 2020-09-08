Priscilla Presley is selling her jaw-dropping mansion in Beverly Hills, and from the looks of the photos, it's worth every penny of its hefty $16 million pricetag. The former wife of Elvis Presley and onetime Dallas star has listed her seven-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom, 8,952-square-foot villa, the first time the spectacular residence has been listed for public sale in 45 years, according to Variety.

Located in one of the world's most exclusive zip codes, 90210 in Beverly Hills, the staggering residence sits on 1.08 acres of prime real estate. The private estate is protected from prying eyes by gates, and its lush, meticulously kept grounds offer a mix of splendor and privacy.

Built in 1951, the house "has been lovingly maintained by the current owner," according to its listing. The vine-covered exterior of the mansion includes a sparkling pool, a tennis court, covered seating and an outdoor fireplace, perfectly trimmed hedges, stone walkways and more, while the interior boasts vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, polished dark hardwood floors, oversized windows and arched openings that give it an especially grand feel.

There are formal living and dining spaces, multiple fireplaces and a magnificent sweeping staircase that add to the stately feel of the residence. The master bathroom features a massive sunken tub and an ornate sitting area, and most of the interior rooms open onto porches overlooking the lavish grounds of the estate.

The house has been updated to include central air, and it features parking for eight vehicles. According to Zillow, the asking price breaks down to a whopping $1,787 per square foot and a monthly payment of $72,029.

Jonah Wilson with Hilton & Hyland holds the listing on Presley's Beverly Hills estate. For more information, visit the official listing, or scroll through below to see inside the spectacular home: