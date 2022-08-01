Post Malone may not be a country singer by definition, but if he ever decided to cross genres, he already has a fan in Brad Paisley.

The popular rapper, known for songs like “Sunflower” and “Congratulations,” dabbled into the country music sphere back in 2021 while participating in the We’re Texas live-streamed benefit concert, organized by award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey.

On Thursday (July 28), Malone reminded fans just how country he can be by sharing a clip from the virtual benefit concert on TikTok.

This TikTok video, shown above, features Malone performing his version of Paisley’s award-winning 2002 smash "I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)" from the country superstar’s PartII album. Malone's gritty vocals shine on the lyrics, while Dwight Yoakam’s band backs him up on various instruments from the drums to fiddle to steel guitar.

As it turns out, Malone's fresh take on the catchy tune impressed Paisley so much he couldn’t help but share his reaction publicly.

“This is better than me,” Paisley gushes, chiming in on the post's comments section.

Paisley even went as far as changing up his bio on his TikTok profile to the words, “I write for Post Malone.”

Malone's take on the song has been so well-received by the fans that other TikTok users are begging him to release a country album. “A country album from Post would solve all the world's problems,” one TikTok user, who goes by the name of isaactakespics, writes.

“I'm begging you to please record a country record. You are incredible at what you do,” a TikTok user named MOLLY pleads.

No word out on whether or not Malone will release a country album anytime soon, but he has shown interest in the country genre in recent conversations.

"To be honest, there’s nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album [to put] on YouTube," Malone once told Howard Stern during an interview on SiriusXM’s the Howard Stern Show. "I’m allowed to do that, I’m a human being."

Malone also reached out to Paisley, leaving a message that insinuates the two could be meeting up to work together in the future.

“Brad, there’s no shot, man. I love you so fu***ng much, man. Thank you for the love, dude. I owe you a beer, man. Text me. I’ll see you soon,” Malone says in a video, which he posted on TikTok over the weekend.

Malone’s version of “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)” isn't his only country cover to date. At the We’re Texas benefit concert, he closed the show with Sturgill Simpson’s “You Can Have the Crown.” The We’re Texas benefit concert also featured artists like Kacey Musgraves, George Strait and Kelly Clarkson, and helped to raise funds for victims of the devastating Winter Storm Uri through the McConaugheys’ just keep livin Foundation Texas Relief Fund.

