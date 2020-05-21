John Prine Tribute Concert Will Livestream in June

A tribute concert in honor of the late John Prine will premiere online next month. Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine will feature the folk icon's family and friends.

Per the Tennessean, Picture Show is scheduled for 6:30PM ET on June 11. The show will be available to watch on Prine's Facebook page, YouTube account and other platforms. Although a lineup has not yet been announced, the event will find his loved ones "sharing memories and songs while raising money for several charitable organizations."

Prine's family and their record label, Oh Boy Records, are producing Picture Show. The event will benefit, among others, Alive and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Prine died of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on April 7, at the age of 73. He contracted the virus in late March and spent his final days in a Nashville-area hospital, where he was placed on a ventilator.

"I told him things I'd forgotten to tell him, things I had never told him. I told him that he was beloved by the world, that he had done wondrous things with his life," Prine's wife Fiona recently recalled of her last hours with him, "and in the end, I told him that my heart would be broken forever, but he could go on ahead and be with his mom and dad, with his brother Doug, with all those aunties that loved him. I told him I would be okay and would hold our three boys close, that we would talk about Grandpa all the time with the little ones."

In addition to Fiona, Prine is survived by three sons, Jody, Jack and Tommy, and grandchildren, along with a legion of adoring fans and beloved friends. Numerous artists paid tribute to him in their own ways following his death, and while the family was unable to have a traditional memorial service or funeral due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have found small ways to honor his memory.

"It came as the biggest surprise when I learned about how deep and yet uncomplicated John's faith was in God and the afterlife," Fiona Prine shares. "[H]e really did believe with no doubt that he would die and he would be in Heaven."

