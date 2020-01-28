For Old Dominion, Songwriting Doesn’t Feel Like Hard Work

The 2019 CMA Awards marked the second consecutive year that Old Dominion brought home the show's Vocal Group of the Year trophy. After accepting their award, in a press room backstage, the band shared that getting the honor for a second time felt validating.

"It feels like less of a fluke," the group admitted. "It feels like we've solidified ourselves a little bit, so we're very proud."

That may seem like an understatement coming from a group with eight No. 1 songs under their belt, but Old Dominion have always erred on the side of not setting themselves up for career disappointment. While onstage at the CMAs, lead singer Matt Ramsey recalled to the crowd that, early on, they kept their expectations for themselves at a minimum.

"Tonight, I keep thinking about how, back in the day, we used to operate under this really strange mantra of self-preservation," he continued, going on to say that they'd always tell themselves things probably wouldn't work out for them. Now that Old Dominion have not one but two Vocal Group of the Year wins, though, it's getting easier for them to accept their staying power.

"I think we're trying to create that feeling in our live shows, that we deserve to be around and in the conversation for a long time -- award or not," the band muses. "That being said, it helps to be able to have these photographs [of us holding our trophies], to say, 'Hey, we're coming to your town, and we're bringing this with us.'"

Of course, getting to this point in their careers took a lot of hard work -- but Old Dominion say it doesn't really feel that way, because they've spent so many years trying to hone their craft as songwriters. "On top of that, we absolutely love writing songs," they add.

"It sounds cheesy, but the saying is, 'You do what you love, you never work a day in your life.' So it doesn't feel like work," they explain. "So it doesn't feel like work. We just love to create music. And then when we have 100 songs, we sit down and think of which ones are best."