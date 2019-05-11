Old Dominion Keep Adding to 2019 Make It Sweet Tour

In October, on the heels of unveiling their new single, "Make It Sweet," country group Old Dominion announced their headlining 2019 Make it Sweet Tour -- and they're keeping the trek going with even more new dates. The band announced some new shows on Thursday (May 9).

Old Dominion's 2019 Make It Sweet Tour kicked off in Chicago, Ill., on Jan. 18, and is trekking through arenas across the country; a complete list of currently announced 2019 Make It Sweet Tour stops is below. Three mid-February dates were been rescheduled to allow Old Dominion frontman Matthew Ramsey to undergo leg surgery.

Jordan Davis, Morgan Evans, Mitchell Tenpenny and more up-and-comers will be joining Old Dominion on the road during the tour. Also among the openers are Ryan Hurd, Brandon Lay and others.

Old Dominion spent 2018 on the road for their Happy Endings World Tour, which concluded in December. The road warriors made a stop at home in Nashville for a headlining slot at the Ryman Auditorium, featuring a slew of big-name special guests, including Sam Hunt, Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney. The group is currently working on their upcoming third album, and say that the recording process for the new music found them more comfortable than ever before in their roles as hitmakers.

Old Dominion, 2019 Make It Sweet Tour Dates:

Jan. 18 – Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena ^+

Jan. 19 – Bloomington, Ill. @ Grossinger Motors Arena ^+

Jan. 24 – Bemidji, Minn. @ Sanford Center ^+

Jan. 25 – Brookings, S.D. @ Swiftel Center ^+

Jan. 30 – Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Birds Nest WM Open

Feb. 2 – Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theater ^+

Feb. 7 – Lowell, Mass. @ Tsongas Center ^+

Feb. 8 – Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena ^+

Feb. 9 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^+

Feb. 14 – Windsor, ON, Canada @ Caesars Windsor (rescheduled for June 13) ^

Feb. 15 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ U.S. Cellular Center (rescheduled for March 31) ^+

Feb. 16 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Memorial Coliseum (rescheduled for May 2) ^+

Feb. 27 – Athens, Ga. @ Akins Ford Arena *

Feb. 28 – Asheville, N.C. @ U.S. Cellular Center ^*

March 1 – North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum ^*

March 4 – Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

March 7 – Pensacola, Fla. @ Pensacola Bay Center ^*

March 8 – Tallahassee, Fla. @ Donald L Tucker Center ^*

March 10 – Plant City, Fla. @ Florida Strawberry Festival

March 28 – Madison, Wisc. @ Alliant Energy Center ^*

March 29 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena ^*

March 30 – Omaha, Neb. @ CenturyLink Center ^*

March 31 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ US Cellular Arena ^*

April 10 – Casper, Wyo. @ Casper Events Center >&

April 11 – Loveland, Colo. @ Budweiser Events Center >&

April 13 – Tupelo, Miss. @ Bandcorp South Arena ^&

April 25 – Boise, Idaho @ CenturyLink Arena ^*

April 26 – Reno, Nev. @ Reno Events Center *

April 27 – San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Events Center *

April 28 – Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach Country Music Festival

May 2 – Fort Wayne, Ind. @ War Memorial Coliseum ^*

May 3 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater ^*

May 8 – Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada @ Scotiabank Centre #%

May 10 – Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada @ Avenir Centre #%

May 12 – St. John's Newfoundland, Canada @ Mile One Center #%

May 17 – New York City @ Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden ^*

May 18 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Skyline Stage at the Mann ^*

May 23 – Portland, Maine @ Thompson's Point ^*

May 24 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^*

May 25 – Farmingville, N.Y. @ Brookhaven Amphitheater ^*

May 31 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Patriotic Festival @

June 1 – West Windsor, N.J. @ Thunder 106 Presents Country in the Park &

June 8 – Columbus, Ga. @ 2019 Denim and Diamonds

June 9 – Nashville, Tenn. @ CMA Music Festival

June 13 — Windsor, Ontario, Canada @ Caesars Windsor ^

June 15 – Winsted, Minn. @ Winstock Country Music Festival

June 16 – Santa Rosa, Calif. @ Country Summer Music Festival

June 21 – Manhattan, Kan. @ Country Stampede

June 22 – Camdenton, Mo. @ Ozarks Amphitheater

June 28 – Dauphin, Manitoba, Canada @ Dauphin's Countryfest

July 5 – Avon, Ohio @ Avon Hot Summer Nights Country Music Festival

July 6 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Countryfest 2019

July 10 – London, Ontario, Canada @ Rock the Park Music Festival

July 12 – Rhinelander, Wisc. @ Hodag Country Festival

July 13 – Chicago, Ill. @ Windy City Smokeout

July 20 – Brooklyn, Mich. @ Faster Horses Festival

July 24 – Murphys, Calif. @ Ironstone Amphitheater

July 25 – Paso Robles, Calif. @ California Mid-State Fair

July 27 – Hillsboro, Ore. @ Washington County Fair

Aug. 1 – Redmond, Ore. @ Deschutes County Fair

Aug. 3 – Camrose, Alberta, Canada @ Big Valley Jamboree

Aug. 4 – Merritt, British Columbia, Canada @ Rockin' River Music Festival

Aug. 9 – West Allis, Wisc. @ Wisconsin State Fair

Aug. 11 – Billings, Mont. @ MontanaFair

Aug. 15 – Springfield, Mo. @ Illinois State Fair

Aug. 17 – Thornville, Ohio @ Country Jam and Campout

Aug. 24 – Morgantown, W.V. @ Wild and Wonderful Country Fest

Sept. 11 – Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheater >=

Sept. 12 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah State Fairpark >=

Sept. 14 – Central Point, Ore. @ Southern Oregon Brew Fest >=

Sept. 15 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino >=

Sept. 19 – Puyallup, Wash. @ Washington State Fair

Sept. 21 – Pomona, Calif. @ LA Country Fair

Sept. 26 – Bloomsburg, Pa. @ Bloomsburg Fair

Sept. 27 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center ##

Sept. 29 – Columbia S.C. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^>

Oct. 4 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Nalen ^

Oct. 6 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus ^

Oct. 7 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall ^

Oct. 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg ^

Oct. 10 – London, England @ Hammersmith Apollo ^

Oct. 12 – Belfast, Ireland @ Waterfront Hall ^

Oct. 14 – Manchester, England @ Albert Hall ^

Oct. 15 – Birmingham, England @ O2 Academy Birmingham ^

Oct. 16 – Glasgow, Scotland @ O2 Academy Glasgow ^

Nov. 1 – Tampa, Fla. @ Yuengling Center **##

Nov. 3 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ The Amp St. Augustine **##

Nov. 8 – Providence, R.I. @ Dunkin’ Donuts Center ##

Nov. 9 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Oncenter War Memorial Arena ##

Nov. 14 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center **##

Nov. 15 – Bossier City, La. @ CenturyLink Center **##

Nov. 16 – Grand Prairie, Texas @ The Theatre at Grand Prairie KSCS Country Fest **##

Nov. 21 – Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center **##

Nov. 22 – Highland Heights, Ky. @ BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University **##

Nov. 23 – Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Arena **##

Dec. 4 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Joint #@

Dec. 5 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Joint =

Jan. 3 – Kahului, Hawaii @ Maui Arts & Cultural Center !

Jan. 5 – Honolulu, Hawaii @ Neal S. Blaisdell Center !

^ with Jordan Davis

+ with Morgan Evans

* with Mitchell Tenpenny

> with Michael Ray

& with Carlton Anderson

# with The Washboard Union

% with Jason Benoit

! with Morgan Evans

@ with Brandon Lay

** with Scotty McCreery

## Ryan Hurd

= Ryan Griffin