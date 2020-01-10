Old Dominion’s Brad Tursi Remembers the Exact Street Where He First Heard Himself on Radio

Everything changed for Old Dominion after they released their breakout hit "Break Up With Him," off of their 2015 studio debut, Meat and Candy. While "Break Up With Him" was technically the band's second radio single, it was their first chart-topping hit, rocketing up to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Not only was "Break Up With Him" the group's first major commercial success, it was also the first of their own songs that they ever heard on the radio. For the group's Brad Tursi, the memory of hearing the song play on country radio is etched permanently into his mind, down to every last detail. He even remembers what street in Nashville he was driving down when the song came on.

While many artists try to savor the big moment by taking a selfie or a video, or calling a friend, Tursi didn't need to do anything but listen to the song to take a lasting mental picture. Read on as Tursi recalls the moment he heard himself on the radio for the first time.

I was riding down Shelby Avenue in my 1996 Chevy Trailblazer, and I was holding the mirror on, and on came "Break Up With Him." I was like, "Oh my God, this is us!"

No, [I didn't call anybody.] I just soaked it in, all by myself. It was perfect.