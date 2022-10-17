Country singer and former The Voice contestant Nolan Neal's cause of death has been revealed. The 41-year-old died of "acute combined drug toxicity."

Neal died in July. He was found in his Nashville apartment, and per TMZ at the time, police found a black guitar pick with a powder residue on a desk near his body. People and several other outlets confirm now that a combination of morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl are what killed him.

The Davidson County Medical Examiner has ruled Neal's death an accident.

The singer had been candid about his troubles with drugs and alcohol, admitting in 2020 that it started when he was the singer of a rock band called Hinder and continued through his 2016 audition on The Voice. There, he'd become a member of Adam Levine's team, but get eliminated during the Battle Rounds.

He'd next appear on NBC during Season 15 of America's Got Talent. The most memorable song he performed on the show was called "Lost," and it was about getting sober.

Upon his death, his friend Jeremy Bussey took to Twitter and indicated Neal had not stayed sober. Bussey is a Nashville songwriter known for writing Luke Bryan's "Up."

"Lost my friend and co-writer yesterday," Bussey said on July 19. "I will never understand and it will never make sense. If you're battling addiction, please please please get help. RIP Nolan Neal. Love you brother."

